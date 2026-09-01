Mahama calls for stronger climate finance, renewable energy investment for developing nations

President John Mahama has called for stronger climate finance, greater adaptation support and increased investment in renewable energy to help developing countries respond to the growing effects of climate change.

Speaking on the global climate challenge, President Mahama stressed the need for developed countries to provide adequate financial and technical support to nations that are disproportionately affected by climate change despite contributing less to global emissions.

The President said this at the 65th Anniversary High-Level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade, Serbia.

He said Ghana’s upcoming chairmanship of the African Union (AU) in 2027, alongside its leadership of the African Group of Negotiators on Climate Change, would provide an important platform for advancing Africa’s priorities in global climate negotiations.

President Mahama also urged members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to close the digital divide and ensure that developing countries play an active role in technological innovation and development.

He cautioned against a situation where countries in the Global South remain merely consumers of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of their participation in technology development and governance.

The President said stronger international cooperation would be essential to ensuring that developing countries can build resilient economies while benefiting fairly from advances in technology and the global transition to clean energy.

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