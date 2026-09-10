Alleged romance scam pastor’s case withdrawn from Circuit Court 

The cases involving Nana Yaw Bonsu Kwarteng, an online pastor accused of defrauding women through alleged romance scams, have been withdrawn from the Circuit Courts in Accra for consolidation and referral to the High Court.

The cases, which were pending before Circuit Courts One and 10, are expected to be consolidated.

At the last sitting, a representative of the Attorney-General informed Circuit Court One that steps were being taken to consolidate the two cases against Kwarteng.

The court subsequently discharged Kwarteng and his wife, Sally Akosua Amoasah, after the matter was withdrawn.

Kwarteng, 35, an entrepreneur, and Sally, a Chartered Accountant, have been jointly charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit the crime of fraud by false pretences.

Sally faces an additional charge of making, producing and possessing obscene material, while Kwarteng faces additional charges of defrauding by false pretences, resisting arrest, and making, producing and possessing obscene material.

The couple have denied the charges.

Sally has been admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with two sureties and ordered to report to the case investigator every Monday and Friday.

The prosecution’s amended facts indicated that the seven complainants included an ambassador and businesswomen.

Kwarteng operates an Instagram page, Nana Bonsu Kwarteng, with about 21,000 followers, where he allegedly presented himself as a pastor.

According to the prosecution, Sally participated in Kwarteng’s online services by reading Bible passages and displaying scripture verses, and was aware of his activities.

In October 2024, Kwarteng allegedly contacted the first complainant, an Instagram follower, and proposed friendship.

During their interactions, he allegedly told her that God had revealed to him that she was his wife and subsequently proposed marriage.

He visited her family in Nigeria and later told her that he was engaged in a lucrative car tyre business.

The prosecution said Kwarteng subsequently demanded and collected $33,000 from her, claiming the money was needed to clear a container of tyres that was attracting demurrage.

He allegedly promised to repay the money, knowing that the woman had borrowed it from a business associate.

When repayment became due, Kwarteng allegedly began avoiding her and threatened to publish nude videos of her. He is also alleged to have shared the videos with Sally.

The prosecution said Kwarteng used a similar approach with the other six complainants, meeting some through his online platform, proposing marriage, visiting their families and subsequently obtaining money from them under various pretexts.

He allegedly collected GH¢25,000 from the second complainant to clear car tyres, promising to refund the money, but failed to do so.

He allegedly obtained $4,000, GH¢22,000 and other foreign currencies from some of the other complainants.

The prosecution further alleged that Kwarteng secretly recorded intimate photographs and videos of some of the women and used them to threaten or blackmail them when they demanded refunds.

When the complainants began pursuing the accused persons, Kwarteng allegedly deactivated his Instagram page while Sally changed hers.

The prosecution said that when the Police and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) began looking for the couple, they went into hiding.

Despite repeated invitations by the Police, Kwarteng allegedly failed to report.

On July 18, 2026, the couple allegedly used part of the money collected from the complainants to celebrate their marriage ceremony in Kumasi.

Two days later, on July 20, intelligence led to their arrest at a hideout. Kwarteng allegedly attempted to escape but was recaptured.

Investigations, according to the prosecution, established that Sally registered a sole proprietorship in her name, which was allegedly used to create the impression that the couple operated a legitimate business.

The prosecution said Kwarteng had several secretly recorded sexual videos involving different victims, which he allegedly used to blackmail them when they demanded refunds.

It said Kwarteng was also facing other similar cases being investigated by EOCO and the Nima Police, with investigations indicating that several women had allegedly fallen victim to his activities since 2021.

The Police have also received petitions from other women concerning Kwarteng’s alleged activities.

The prosecution said investigations were ongoing.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.