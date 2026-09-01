Court remands two over alleged possession of narcotics 

The Accra Circuit Court Nine on Tuesday remanded two persons for allegedly possessing 500 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Torsu Assidam and Kofi Kesse, whose pleas were not taken, are to reappear before the court on October 14, 2026.

Their alleged accomplice, only identified as Amando, is currently at large.

Chief Inspector Clement Sarpong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Joseph Yennuban Kunsong, that on August 23, 2026, the Accra Regional Police Command received information that a group of young men were in possession of a quantity of substance suspected to be Indian hemp and were selling it to residents at the Arts Centre.

Based on the information, a team of police officers from the Accra Regional Stopper ‘2’ was dispatched to the area, where the accused persons were arrested and brought to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

Chief Inspector Sarpong said the accused persons were found in possession of 500 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, which were seized and handed over for investigation.

During on-the-spot interrogation, the accused persons admitted that the exhibits belonged to them.

The prosecution said they further told the police that Amando had given them the exhibits to sell, but they were unable to lead the police to his whereabouts.

Chief Inspector Sarpong said the accused persons admitted the offence during investigations and were subsequently arraigned.

He said the exhibits had been forwarded to the Police Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and a report.

Efforts were also underway to arrest Amando to assist in the investigation, prosecution said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.