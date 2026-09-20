Ipswich Town investigates racist abuse of Fatawu

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An investigation is under way after an Ipswich Town footballer was racially abused online.
The club said on social media it was "aware of online racist abuse" directed at attacker Abdul Fatawu, calling it "completely unacceptable".
It came after the Ghanaian winger, 22, was sent off during Town's 1-0 defeat to Everton on Saturday.
The club said: "We are investigating this incident alongside the Premier League and the relevant authorities. We will continue to offer Abdul our full support."
On X, many people condemned the abuse directed towards the player, who has made five appearances for Ipswich Town this season.
He joined in July from Leicester City in a £20m deal, signing a five-year contract that is expected to keep him at the club until 2031.
He scored nine goals in 44 appearances for the Foxes last season.
Fans' group Reach Tractors, which says it celebrates race, ethnicity and cultural heritage within the Ipswich Town fanbase, called for "those responsible to be held accountable".
"We're disgusted by reports of racial abuse directed at Abdul Fatawu," it said.
"Racism has no place in football or society. Everyone at Reach Tractors stands firmly with Abdul."
Fatawu was in the starting line-up in the match at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday but was shown a red card following two bookable offences.
He featured in all four of Ghana's games at the 2026 World Cup, including against England in the group stage, and has scored three goals in his 32 appearances for his country.
On joining the Suffolk club, he said: "I am proud to have signed for Ipswich Town.
"The ambition the club has is very exciting and I'm looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season."
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