Racist abuse of new signing Vaz abhorrent – Hull

Hull City have criticised the "abhorrent racist abuse" directed at new signing Robinio Vaz when they announced his transfer on social media.

The post on Tuesday, which announced the 19-year-old French striker's arrival from Roma on a season-long loan deal, has since been deleted.

Hull said they are working with Humberside Police and other authorities to "identify the accounts responsible for this disgusting abuse".

"No individual should ever experience discriminatory abuse, and the club will provide Robinio with our full support," read a club statement.

"Hull City has a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of discrimination, and in the last 24 hours we have been in communication with the Premier League, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out and the relevant social media companies.

"We stand with Robinio and encourage all supporters to continue to report any form of discrimination."

The deal for Vaz, who scored one Serie A goal last season, includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

"Disaster. Unacceptable, zero tolerance on this abuse. We're living in the 21st century," Hull head coach Sergej Jakirovic told BBC Radio Humberside.

"All this coming from a fake account. If you are so brave why you don't put your name and surname?

"We are 100% behind him. We try to explain to him because he doesn't speak English so we have some French guys, but he's good, he's fine."

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