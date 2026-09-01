Hull City sign Ansah and close on Norton-Cuffy

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Hull City have signed forward Ilyas Ansah from Union Berlin and agreed a £12m deal for Genoa right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
English full-back Cody Drameh, who has featured in all three of Hull's games this season, is heading in the opposite direction to Norton-Cuffy - with Genoa set to pay £3.4m.
Norton-Cuffy, 22, who has spent two years with the Serie A side, began his career at Arsenal and was part of the England Under-21 squad that retained the European Championship in Slovakia in 2025.
Germany Under-21 international Ansah joins Hull on a five-year contract for a reported fee of 15m euros (£12.8m) with 12m euros (£10.2m) in add-ons.
He becomes the 13th player to arrive at Hull this summer, with the club having won their first two matches since returning to the Premier League after a nine-year absence.
"I'm very excited. It's a dream come true for me to play in the Premier League, and for such a big club - it's really an honour for me," Ansah said.
"I have heard a lot about the club, the players and the team, and I'm excited to play with the boys and to get to know them.
"I'm definitely a player who always gives his best and leaves it all on the pitch."
The 6ft 4in forward, who turns 22 in November, scored five goals in 36 matches in all competitions for Union Berlin last term.
Hull also look set to sign Tim Iroegbunam after agreeing a £22m package for the Everton midfielder.
They are also in advanced talks to sign 19-year-old Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis for about £13m.
The 11-cap Greece international progressed through Olympiacos' academy and has made 50 league appearances for the club.
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