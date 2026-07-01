Concern over rise in online racist abuse at World Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
The World Cup has suffered a 'significant increase' in the most serious examples of racist abuse online, Fifa's social media protection service (SMPS) has found.
A total of 89,000 abusive posts were identified across the group stage of the 2026 tournament.
It marks a 13-fold increase compared to 2022 when 6,700 abusive comments were identified, although 48 matches were played in Qatar rather than 72.
Racism represented 11% of all online abuse.
The SMPS said this was a 3% rise on four years ago, and added there was a significant increase in the objectively worst, most offensive material.
More than 100 examples passed the legal thresholds for preparing case files to enforce action.
While detection methods have improved, the SMPS said the "data trends show a concerning direction of travel in terms of racially aggravated abuse".
The Netherlands players who missed penalties in the last-32 shootout defeat to Morocco on Monday all suffered racist abuse.
Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville were subjected to discriminatory, racist and hateful comments on social media, said the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).
More than six million posts and comments were scanned - an increase of 33% - with 225,000 identified for human review.
Around 1,000 accounts were identified for further investigation, and 181,000 hateful comments were hidden.
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