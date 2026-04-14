Sunderland condemn racist abuse of Brobbey

Sunderland have condemned the racist abuse directed at forward Brian Brobbey on social media following Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham, saying it highlights the "ongoing and unacceptable frequency of this behaviour".

The club reported the abuse to the Premier League, social media platforms and the police and said they "expect swift action to be taken against those responsible".

Brobbey is the latest Premier League player to be targeted with social media abuse this season, with four players, including team-mate Romaine Mundle, targeted in one weekend in February.

This month a man was arrested over accusations of racist abuse directed at Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida during the match at Newcastle United in March, a game that was paused by the referee, in line with the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol.

A Sunderland statement read: "We stand firmly with Brian and offer him our full and unwavering support.

"This is not an isolated incident. Recent abuse directed at Romaine Mundle and Lutsharel Geertruida highlights the ongoing and unacceptable frequency of this behaviour, both inside stadiums and online.

"Racism is abhorrent and has no place in our game or in society, and we will continue to call it out clearly and unapologetically every time it occurs.

"Football must be a safe and inclusive environment for all - without exception."

The Premier League said in a statement: "We are disgusted by the ongoing discrimination players are facing on social media and are committed to working with clubs, authorities, law enforcement and social media companies to address this issue, as well as supporting investigations to bring those responsible to justice.

"Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including custodial sentences, football banning orders and criminal records."

Netherlands international Brobbey was involved in a second-half incident at the Stadium of Light when he nudged Tottenham defender Cristian Romero into his own goalkeeper, Antonin Kinsky. The injured Romero then left the field in tears.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) is investigating the abuse of the four players in February, which also included Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare,

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out has said reports of online abuse are at record levels, increasing by a third compared to last season.

UKFPU deputy director Mike Ankers told BBC Radio 5 Live that it has seen an increase of about 115% in the number of reports.

Last November a BBC investigation found that more than 2,000 extremely abusive social media posts, including death and rape threats, were sent about managers and players in the Premier League and Women's Super League in one weekend.

The season-opening Premier League game between Liverpool and Bournemouth in August was stopped after Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by someone in the Anfield crowd.

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