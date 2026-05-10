I will not let racist abuse define me – Kevin Danso

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso says he will not be defined by racist abuse after being targeted on social media.

Spurs condemned the "vile, dehumanising racism" aimed at Austria international Danso after their 2-2 draw against Brighton on 18 April.

The club reported the abuse to the police.

The 27-year-old player told ITV News he had experienced racist abuse when playing in Germany but did not tell anybody at the time.

"The last time I did experience it, I was very young, and I didn't tell anybody about it," Danso said.

"I feel like this time it was important to say something, just address it and make sure that people are aware I've seen it.

"It's not going to make me play any different, and definitely there's no need for it, and basically you're wasting your time."

Danso was abused during the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign, which is aimed at promoting diversity and tackling discrimination in football, in April.

In a statement released at the time, the Premier League said discriminatory abuse has "absolutely no place in football or wider society".

"Anybody who chooses to abuse others is not welcome in our game and they are not a true fan," they added.

"It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all."

Danso, who played for Augsburg and Lens before joining Tottenham permanently in May 2025, said he tried not to let the abuse affect him.

"I just try to not let it have as much of an effect on me and how I feel about myself and my performance in order to continue to play at a very high level," he added.

"I grew up in Austria, facing racism quite a bit, being in a predominantly white country. But again, I think I've learned how to deal with it in a way.

"It just doesn't define me and it doesn't belong in the world of football."

Earlier in May, Merseyside Police arrested an Everton fan during his side's match against Manchester City for alleged racist abuse towards Antoine Semenyo.

A 47-year-old man was previously arrested and charged by Merseyside Police after Semenyo faced racist abuse while playing for former club Bournemouth earlier this season.

Four players were previously targeted during a single weekend in February.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) investigated abuse of the four players in February, including Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare.

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