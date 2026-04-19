Spurs condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at Kevin Danso

Tottenham Hotspur have condemned the "vile, dehumanising racism" aimed at defender Kevin Danso on social media following their 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

An error from Danso allowed Brighton's Georginio Rutter to equalise in stoppage time, keeping Spurs in the Premier League relegation zone.

In a statement, the club said they have reported the "significant and abhorrent" abuse faced by 27-year-old Danso to the police and authorities.

"We will push for the strongest possible action against each and every person we identify," said Spurs.

"Kevin has our complete and unconditional support as a player and as a person. No-one at this club will ever stand alone in the face of this.

"Nothing about form or league position can ever excuse or explain racist abuse. There is no connection between performance on the pitch and the right to target a player with discrimination.

"We have heard and seen vile, dehumanising racism. Behaviour that is without doubt a criminal offence. It will not be tolerated."

The abuse took place during the Premier League's No Room For Racism campaign this weekend, which is aimed at promoting diversity and tackling discrimination in football.

In an Instagram post, external, Austria centre-back Danso said the abuse "doesn't define me" and "won't distract me from what is important".

"I know who I am, what I stand for, and why I play," he added.

"Discriminatory abuse has absolutely no place in football or wider society," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Anybody who chooses to abuse others is not welcome in our game and they are not a true fan. It is clear that more needs to be done to address this issue and we will work alongside clubs, football bodies, law enforcement and social media companies to ensure this remains a priority for all.

"Any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination will face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution."

Meanwhile, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said in a statement: "We stand with Kevin Danso and all players who are calling out this vile abuse. It takes huge courage and Kevin's response is incredibly powerful.

"Reports of discrimination sent to Kick It Out - whether in the professional game, grassroots or online - continue to rise this season, but we will meet that with the same force."

It added that it will "continue working with clubs, governing bodies, authorities and regulators to hold more people accountable and ensure that social media firms provide greater protection for players".

It is the latest incident of racist abuse aimed at Premier League players this season, with four players targeted during a single weekend in February.

Earlier this week, Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo highlighted further racial abuse he has received.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged by Merseyside Police after Semenyo faced racist abuse while playing for former club Bournemouth earlier this season.

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) is investigating the abuse of the four players in February, which included Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida, Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare.

On Monday, Sunderland condemned racist abuse directed at forward Brian Brobbey on social media following his side's 1-0 league win over Tottenham.

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