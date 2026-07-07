Fifa investigating alleged racist abuse of IShowSpeed

FIFA has opened an investigation following allegations of racist abuse involving American social media influencer IShowSpeed and a supporter during Argentina's 3-2 win over Cape Verde on Friday.

IShowSpeed - who has 57 million subscribers on YouTube and 53 million followers on TikTok - has live-streamed matches during the tournament, with Fifa president Gianni Infantino and ex-Barcelona and AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic appearing in some of his broadcasts.

Football's world governing body said it was made aware of an incident which allegedly occurred at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on 3 July, where the last-32 fixture took place, and "immediately initiated an investigation".

The 21-year-old, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, can be seen in footage on his YouTube channel wearing a Cape Verde kit, in confrontation with an Argentina fan in the stands.

"The Fifa World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect," Fifa said in a statement.

"It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

The alleged abuse of IShowSpeed comes days after France forward Kylian Mbappe labelled a Paraguayan senator as "despicable" and unworthy of her position after she made a number of racist remarks mocking his origin and education.

Celeste Amarilla, of Paraguay's Liberal Radical Party, posted her comments on X after her country's defeat by France in the last 16 of the World Cup.

The French football federation (FFF) has announced plans to file ⁠criminal charges, describing Amarilla's remarks as "utterly abhorrent and unacceptable".

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