Three-hour rainfall exposes poor drainage system in Kadjebi

A three-hour downpour at Kadjebi has exposed the poor drainage system in parts of the township, with floodwater running through homes and threatening properties.

The rain, which started at about 0650 hours and continued until 0950 hours, caused significant waterlogging in several parts of the town, disrupting movement and exposing residents to the risk of property damage.

A Ghana News Agency (GNA) visit’s to Martin Kordzi, Tadzewu Kpodzi, Kasadjan and other suburbs of the town, it was observed that rainwater flowed through some residential areas before eventually draining into the Dubonku Stream.

In some areas, the absence of adequate storm drains forced runoff to follow natural paths through homes and compounds, leaving residents concerned about the safety of their properties and the sanitation implications of stagnant water.

Prophet Michael Komla Atonah, a resident of Tadzewu Kpodzi, described the situation as “sorrowful” and appealed to the Assembly to take urgent steps to address the drainage challenge.

He said the area needed a properly designed storm drainage system to channel rainwater away from homes and prevent the destruction of properties.

Mr Ben Asidigbe, a resident of Asito, another suburb of Kadjebi, shared similar concerns and appealed to the authorities to construct and desilt drains in flood-prone areas to improve the flow of stormwater.

He said the recurring flooding during heavy rains was affecting residents and required a permanent solution rather than temporary interventions.

Mr Stanley Bedze, Physical Planning Officer of the Kadjebi District Assembly, told the GNA at his office that the Assembly had constituted an 11-member Spatial Planning Technical Sub-Committee to develop a plan for the future development of the Kadjebi township and the entire district for the period 2025 to 2040.

He said data had been collected on households and institutions and had already been validated, while stakeholder engagements had also been held to formulate goals and objectives for the plan.

He further disclosed that another engagement would be held on scenario development, followed by a Strategic Environmental Assessment.

Mr Bedze assured residents that the Assembly would work towards addressing the drainage challenges and improving the situation.

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