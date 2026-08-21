Mahama cautions Ghanaians not to take religious freedom for granted

President John Dramani Mahama has cautioned Ghanaians not take religious freedom for granted while pastors, imams, and religious leaders exercise restraint and responsibility in their public utterances and use of the social media.

He gave the caution in his first public comment on the controversy between a Muslim cleric and Christian pastor, which escalated from online religious insults to arrests and a physical assault while in custody.

The President in his opening remarks at the 32nd Biennial General Council Meeting of the Assemblies of God, Ghana at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region, noted that recent developments involving a pastor and an imam had reminded Ghanaians that nation’s tradition of religious tolerance could not be taken for granted.

He said the comments attributed to both religious figures, as well as a reported physical assault that subsequently occurred were deeply unfortunate.

He noted that such incidents must never be allowed to define relations between Christians and other religions in the country

“For generations, Christians, Muslims, and people of other faiths have lived together peacefully in Ghana,” President Mahama said.

“We belong to the same families, we attend the same schools, we work in the same offices and serve together in our security services and public institutions.”

The President said they shared in one another’s joys and sorrows, and that this peaceful coexistence was one of Ghana’s greatest national assets, and they must do everything to protect it.

“Our constitution guarantees freedom of religion and freedom to express one’s religion. Still, neither freedom provides us a licence to insult another person’s faith, or to incite violence, or take the law into our own hands,” the President stated.

He reiterated that religious conviction must never become religious provocation.

“Disagreements agreement must never descend into hatred, intimidation, or assault. No one honours God by insulting another person’s faith. No one defends the Almighty God by troubling or attacking another human being,” the President said.

“God does not need violence committed in his name. God is capable of fighting his own battles. And as Christians, we are called to demonstrate the character of Christ, even when we disagree with others.”

Quoting from the Bible, President Mahama said “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone”.

He noted that a careless statement made from the pulpits, or in the mosque, or posted online, could travel very rapidly, and could inflame passions and cause damage far beyond what the speaker intended.

He commended Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and religious leaders, including Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, who intervened to promote reconciliation among those involved in this affair.

The President said the spread of dialogue forgiveness and peaceful resolution reflected the Ghana that they all know and cherish.

“The law must, however, be allowed to take its cause fairly and impartially. No person should resort to mob action, retaliation, or violence. Our response to provocation must always be guided by due process and respect for human dignity.” President Mahama said.

He appealed to the leadership of the Assemblies of God Church and other Christian bodies to continue working closely with other religious leaders, traditional authorities, and the National Peace Council to strengthen the interfaith dialogue, particularly amongst the nation’s young people.

“We must teach the next generation that religious diversity is not a weakness. It is a source of strength when anchored in mutual respect,” the President said.

Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, presented the Kingdom Advancement Award to both President Mahama and his wife, First Lady Lordina Mahama for sponsoring the construction of 10 legacy temples of the Church, each with a pastor’s office and a fully furnished mission house, which had since been handed over to the Assemblies of God, Ghana.

President Mahama on behalf of the First Lady, received “The Great Commission Award”, the highest soul winner award of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

This was in recognition of Mrs Mahama for winning her husband, President Mahama to Christ in 2005.

Citation accompanying the award said: “Additionally, Mrs. Laudina Mahama’s philanthropic activities for close to three decades has facilitated the salvation of countless souls, Assemblies of God, Ghana recognises and appreciates the free medical care the Lordina Foundation she founded, offers retired ministers, and their spouses, and widows of the deceased pastors of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

“Presented this day, Thursday, 20 August 2026.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.