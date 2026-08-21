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Arise Ghana demands stronger commitment to end galamsey

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  21 August 2026 5:26am
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Civil society organisation Arise Ghana has called on the government to intensify and sustain its efforts to combat illegal mining, warning that the continued destruction of water bodies poses a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of Ghanaians.

The group said the fight against galamsey must be approached with greater urgency and consistency if the country is to reverse the environmental damage caused by illegal mining activities.

It stressed that economic interests should not be allowed to take precedence over public health and the protection of Ghana’s natural resources.

Speaking at a media engagement on the state of the agricultural sector, a leading member of Arise Ghana, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, said the organisation would continue to put pressure on the government until meaningful progress is made in tackling the menace.

“Some group of people cannot continue to make money at the expense of our health,” he said. Mr Dzramado urged the government to ensure that the fight against galamsey was not conducted “in a lackadaisical manner” or “haphazardly”, but through a comprehensive commitment aimed at ending the practice.

He said Arise Ghana would continue to monitor developments and demand accountability from authorities in the fight against illegal mining.

Mr Dzramado also called for legislative backing for reforms being introduced by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

According to him, the organisation’s independent assessment indicates that some of the ministry’s policies are producing positive results, but legislation is needed to provide a stronger and more sustainable framework for the reforms.

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