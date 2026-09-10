Emeritus Prof John Bright Kobla Aheto, Esq

The Aheto - Sokpe - Fiaporme Family of Tsiame, Volta Region and children, grandchildren and the entire Family Announce with deep sorrow but with total submission to the will of the Almighty God, the Glorious Home Call of our beloved patriarch, father, grandfather, uncle and educator:

THE LATE EMERITUS PROFESSOR JOHN BRIGHT KOBLA AHETO, ESQ.

1946 - 2026

Aged: 80 Years

Called to Glory: Monday, 27th April, 2026

The late Professor Emeritus was a distinguished academic, a father to many, and a true son of Tsiame and Ghana whose immense contribution to education and the mentoring of generations will remain indelible.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

PRE-BURIAL SERVICE, FILING PAST & TRIBUTES

Date: Friday, 18th September, 2026

Venue: Forecourt of the State House, Accra

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dress Code: All Black WAKE KEEPING & TRIBUTE NIGHT

Date: Friday, 18th September, 2026

Venue: Family House, Tsiame, Volta Region

Time: 8:30 p.m. till Dawn BURIAL SERVICE AND INTERMENT

Date: Saturday, 19th September, 2026

Venue: St. Paul's Methodist / E.P. Church Park, Tsiame [you can insert specific church/park]

Time: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dress Code: Black and White - Ame Yibɔ Bɔlɔ

Private Interment to Follow at Family Cemetery, Tsiame

THANKSGIVING SERVICE

Date: Sunday, 27th September, 2026

Venue: The Apostles' Revelation Society (A.R.S) Church, Madina - Accra

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Dress Code: All White - Dress to Thank God

All chiefs, elders, family, friends, former students, colleagues in academia, the legal fraternity, the church, sympathisers, and the general public are Cordially Invited.

Nyɛwoadidoe - Dzidzɔ le Nunya Me.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Perfect Peace.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.