“I’m happy to have scored” – Ernest Nuamah ends long Ligue 1 goal drought

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah has expressed his delight after ending his long wait for a Ligue 1 goal in Lyon’s victory over Auxerre.
The 22-year-old delivered a standout performance at the Groupama Stadium, scoring and providing an assist as Lyon secured a 2-1 win in a competitive encounter.
Nuamah turned provider in the 28th minute when he set up Felix Bacher to open the scoring for Lyon.
The hosts had earlier thought they had taken the lead through Loïs Openda, but his effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.
Nuamah then got his name on the scoresheet eight minutes into the second half, finishing clinically to restore Lyon’s two-goal advantage after Cameron Archer had pulled one back for Auxerre shortly before the break.
His contribution earned him the Man of the Match award as he continued to show signs of returning to his best following a difficult period with injury.
Speaking after the game, Nuamah admitted that the road back to full fitness and form had been challenging.
“I’m happy to have scored my first Ligue 1 goal in a long time. It’s been a long journey since my injury to get back to this point… but now I’m back,” he said.
The performance will come as a major boost to Nuamah, who will now look to build momentum and establish himself as an important figure in Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon side.
For Ghana, his return to form is equally encouraging as the Black Stars prepare for their upcoming assignments.
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