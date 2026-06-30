Audio By Carbonatix
Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in Paris St-Germain's Bradley Barcola this week after receiving encouragement that the forward could be available this summer.
BBC Sport understands representatives of Arsenal, who have been tracking Barcola for some time, intend to watch him again in France's World Cup last-32 match against Sweden on Tuesday night (22:00 BST)
England forward Morgan Rogers, 23, is a leading target, but recent reports have indicated Aston Villa value him at £130m, which would prove a stumbling block.
But Rogers is not the only attacker on Arsenal's radar, with Barcola, also 23, viewed as a strong alternative option by the Gunners' recruitment staff.
RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande's protracted move to PSG might have implications for Barcola's future.
Barcola's current deal with the Champions League holders expires in the summer of 2028, meaning any move for the winger would cost significantly less than Rogers', whose Villa contract runs until 2031.
And if PSG are willing to listen to offers for Barcola this summer, then Arsenal will be among the clubs keen, with Liverpool also believed to be tracking him.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
There is doubt over the current second-choice keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, heading into next season, prompting Arsenal to explore the market for a replacement.
Meslier, who has lost his place as number one at Leeds, is out of contract this summer and the 26-year-old is available on a free transfer.
Latest Stories
-
Basketball superstar LeBron James to leave LA Lakers
35 minutes
-
Flooding in Accra – It’s all about leadership (or lack of it)!
42 minutes
-
Warrior King’s Tourbillon raises the bar for African luxury watchmaking
44 minutes
-
Koeman resigns, while Netherlands report racist abuse
46 minutes
-
Arsenal consider Barcola as alternative to Rogers
55 minutes
-
Morocco’s World Cup success reflects Africa’s long struggle for recognition – Herbert Mensah
56 minutes
-
Williams falls just short on Wimbledon singles return
1 hour
-
‘We will not sit aloof’ — Ghana assures citizens in South Africa amid tensions
1 hour
-
Bortianor flood victims drowning in clean-up costs
1 hour
-
Ghanaian scholar advocates shift in media narratives on mental illness
2 hours
-
Air Pollution exceeds EPA’s own standards across most of Ghana, authority reveals
2 hours
-
Afoko pushes for airport to transform Upper East into export hub
2 hours
-
South Africa unrest: Ghanaian mission confirms release of all detained nationals
2 hours
-
Gatekeepers or Enablers of IFFs? The role of the Ghanaian real estate professional
2 hours
-
New AI App Savva lets Ghanaians manage medical records from their phones, launches July 7
2 hours