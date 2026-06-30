Arsenal consider Barcola as alternative to Rogers

Arsenal are expected to step up their interest in Paris St-Germain's Bradley Barcola this week after receiving encouragement that the forward could be available this summer.

BBC Sport understands representatives of Arsenal, who have been tracking Barcola for some time, intend to watch him again in France's World Cup last-32 match against Sweden on Tuesday night (22:00 BST)

England forward Morgan Rogers, 23, is a leading target, but recent reports have indicated Aston Villa value him at £130m, which would prove a stumbling block.

But Rogers is not the only attacker on Arsenal's radar, with Barcola, also 23, viewed as a strong alternative option by the Gunners' recruitment staff.

RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande's protracted move to PSG might have implications for Barcola's future.

Barcola's current deal with the Champions League holders expires in the summer of 2028, meaning any move for the winger would cost significantly less than Rogers', whose Villa contract runs until 2031.

And if PSG are willing to listen to offers for Barcola this summer, then Arsenal will be among the clubs keen, with Liverpool also believed to be tracking him.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also interested in Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

There is doubt over the current second-choice keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, heading into next season, prompting Arsenal to explore the market for a replacement.

Meslier, who has lost his place as number one at Leeds, is out of contract this summer and the 26-year-old is available on a free transfer.

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