2026 U-20 WWC: ‘We have a chance to recover from opening defeat’ – Charles Sampson

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson believes his side will need to turn attention to the remaining group games following their disappointing start to the U-20 Women's World Cup.
Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat to Ecuador in the opening game, conceding two goals in the first half before a third in the second half of the fixture.
Sampson did not hide his frustration after the final whistle, admitting the early double blow completely disrupted his team's game plan.
"This was a little bit unexpected: the way we started the game, the way we conceded those two goals.
They were a bit cheap, if you ask me, and that also definitely gave Ecuador more strength and got us in balance a little bit," he said.
"We were unfortunate and not clinical enough in the last third. We should have been able to score some goals and come into the game. And the more the game goes on, and it’s 2-0, and then you don’t reduce it, you become vulnerable. And then they went on a counterattack again and got us. That’s unfortunate, but I like the character that we showed. Now we have to accept it."
He added that while the first game was a bad day at the office, they will need to focus on the upcoming fixtures against South Korea and France.
"Today we are a bit down, and it's normal. Then tomorrow we try to look at the game, see the things that we can do better, and put our energy into the last two games," he added.
"We still have two games, so that gives us a chance to recover and be able to put us back into the competition."
The Black Princess will face South Korea on Wednesday, September 9, in an attempt to keep alive hopes of advancing into the next stage of the competition.
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