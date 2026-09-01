191 nations set for global youth culture festival in Russia 

From 11th to 17th September, Ekaterinburg in Russia will become a global meeting point for 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries.

This will bring together a generation whose ambitions and conversations increasingly extend beyond borders and politics into music, film, fashion, storytelling, technology, entrepreneurship and the creative industries.

The participants will include 5,000 Russian citizens and 5,000 young people from abroad, among them 1,000 teenagers aged between 14 and 17.

The International Festival of Youth is not simply being framed as a gathering of delegates and speakers. Its programme places culture at the heart of the experience, creating spaces where young people from different parts of the world can encounter one another through the things that often travel across borders more easily than formal diplomacy: music, dance, food, art, language and stories.

One of the major attractions will be the World Cultures District, scheduled to run from 12 to 16 September and expected to feature more than 100 cultural activities. Participants will explore the traditions and contemporary creativity of Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East through performances, workshops, music, dance, folk traditions, games and storytelling.

The organisers say the venue is designed as an interactive cultural space, allowing young people to participate rather than simply observe.

For Ghanaian creatives, the significance of such a gathering lies in what can happen when culture becomes a meeting point rather than simply a performance. That possibility is particularly important at a time when Ghanaian culture is increasingly finding international audiences.

Yet visibility does not automatically translate into opportunity.

That is where international cultural gatherings can become important. They offer young creatives the possibility of building networks, finding collaborators and entering conversations that may eventually lead to new projects and markets.

The long-term value, however, will depend on whether those encounters produce sustained relationships rather than temporary festival excitement.

Ghana has an important stake in that conversation.

The country’s young creatives possess stories, traditions and artistic expressions with international appeal, yet many still face challenges ranging from limited funding and production infrastructure to inadequate market access and difficulties protecting intellectual property.

In the short term, such constraints can prevent talented young people from developing their work. Over time, they can leave cultural narratives vulnerable to being interpreted, repackaged and commercialised elsewhere.

The International Festival of Youth therefore raises a broader question for Ghana: how prepared are the country’s creative industries to turn cultural visibility into lasting economic and artistic opportunities?

The festival’s official message reflects this emphasis on opportunity and ambition. Its slogan, “Follow Your Dream,” is aimed at a generation increasingly determined to build careers and identities across national boundaries.

Grigory Gurov, head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, has said the festival’s brand centres on bringing young people together around “the values of friendship, cooperation, personal growth, and the pursuit of dreams.”

The dramatic event that has now drawn attention to the festival came thousands of metres above the ground.

Russian skydiver Sergey Boytcov jumped from a hot-air balloon at an altitude of 11,551 metres in support of the International Festival of Youth, surpassing a previous record of 10,060 metres.

His free-fall speed exceeded 500 kilometres per hour, while the entire descent lasted seven minutes and 19 seconds. The feat was carried out under the Stratum Jump 11–12 project and dedicated to the festival.

“We achieved something that not long ago seemed impossible,” he said after the jump, adding that he hoped the record would show young people that ambitious goals can become reality through knowledge, hard work, teamwork and belief.

The record may have captured attention because it happened in the sky. The more enduring story, however, may unfold on the ground in Ekaterinburg, where young people from 191 countries will bring with them their languages, rhythms, traditions, ideas and ambitions.

For Ghana, that makes the festival more than an international event taking place far away. The bigger question is what happens after the attention shifts from the sky to the festival.

If the International Festival of Youth succeeds in creating meaningful cultural encounters, new creative partnerships and lasting connections, its greatest achievement may not be the number of countries represented.

It may be what happens when young people from those countries discover that, despite their differences, music can still start a conversation, dance can cross a language barrier and a shared story can make strangers feel less distant.

For a generation being invited to follow its dreams, the leap may have been the opening act. The real story is about to begin.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.