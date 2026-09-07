Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores on emotional return as Mainz hammer Hamburg 5-0

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer marked his return to the Volksparkstadion in style, scoring as Mainz 05 thrashed his former club Hamburger SV 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.
The Black Stars forward, who joined Mainz during the summer transfer window, scored on his first appearance against Hamburg since leaving the club.
Before kick-off, Hamburg presented Königsdörffer with a plaque to recognise his contribution during his time with the club.
The German-born forward made 138 appearances for Hamburg, scoring 33 goals and providing nine assists.
“138 competitive games, 33 goals, nine assists – thanks for your commitment under the sign of the diamond, Ransi!” Hamburg posted on social media alongside pictures of the striker.
However, the warm reception before the game quickly turned sour after Königsdörffer celebrated his goal in front of the home supporters.
The Ghanaian’s departure from Hamburg had been surrounded by controversy after his proposed move to French side OGC Nice collapsed in August 2025, forcing him to remain at the club.
His relationship with sections of the Hamburg fanbase subsequently became strained.
Königsdörffer is now enjoying a promising start to life at Mainz, with Sunday’s goal taking his tally to two goals in three Bundesliga appearances.
While Hamburg continue to struggle following his departure, the 24-year-old appears to be settling quickly into his new surroundings.
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