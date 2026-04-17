Adu Kwabena ‘working hard’ to reach Europe’s top five leagues

Prince Adu Kwabena

Black Stars forward Prince Adu Kwabena is determined to earn a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues as he continues his development at Viktoria Plzeň.

The 22-year-old joined the Czech side in August 2024 from Ukrainian club Kryvbas FC on a three-year deal and has scored eight goals in all competitions this season.

Kwabena said the move to Plzeň was always part of a long-term plan to reach the highest level of European football.

"Going to Viktoria Plzeň, my target was, in two to three years, be in the top five leagues," Kwabena told JoySports.

"I am still working very hard because it is not easy to get there. I am still on it, working very hard.

"I know it will come true, I am praying for that and working hard for it."

Several Ghanaian players currently feature across Europe’s top five leagues - England, Spain, France, Germany and Italy - a path Kwabena hopes to follow in the near future.

Meanwhile, he started for the Black Stars in back-to-back international friendlies against Austria and Germany ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.