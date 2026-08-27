‘I can’t take any game for granted’ – Gideon Mensah says ahead of Bundesliga debut

Ghana international Gideon Mensah says he can't take any game for granted as he prepares for his Bundesliga debut.

Mensah signed for German side Köln following the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which was staged in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.

The left-back joined the Bundesliga side on a free transfer after his contract with AJ Auxerre at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Asked about the positive aspects of his World Cup campaign he can bring to his new side, Mensah said, "To know that every, every single game is very important for a player, because you never know. It doesn't last for long, you know?

"Also, for the season here in the Bundesliga, I know that every weekend, every week, every game that we play, I can't take it for granted."

He also revealed there was no difficulty in choosing his next club after the World Cup.

"Yes, it was, like I said, something that was already being talked about before. The talks started before the World Cup, so in the middle of the World Cup, I knew where I was going to go already. So it wasn't a

difficult situation for me," he added in an interview with Bundesliga.

Mensah made his debut for Koln in the DFB Pokal earlier this week, starting in the 2-1 win over lower-tier side Wurzburger Kickers.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.