Football

Ghana’s Derrick Kohn to work under Marie-Louise Eta as she becomes first woman to coach men’s Bundesliga team

  12 April 2026 8:08am
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Marie-Louise Eta has become the first woman appointed to manage a men's team in one of Europe's top five leagues after being named interim head coach of Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Her appointment until the end of the season follows the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, whose team lost 3-1 to bottom side FC Heidenheim on Saturday.

Union Berlin, who sit 11th in the 18-team Bundesliga, are 11 points clear of the automatic relegation zone with five matches remaining but have only won twice in 14 league outings in 2026.

Eta, 34, is no stranger to breaking barriers, becoming the Bundesliga's first female assistant coach, also with Union Berlin, in November 2023.

She deputised for then-manager Nenad Bjelica, who was serving a three-match suspension, during a 1-0 win over Darmstadt in January 2024 to become the first woman to lead a Bundesliga team from the touchline.

Eta, a former Germany youth international and Women's Champions League winner with Turbine Potsdam, has been working as Union Berlin's under-19s manager since July 2025 and will become the club's women's head coach in the summer.

"We have had a hugely disappointing second half of the season and will not allow ourselves to be blinded by our league position," said Horst Heldt, Union's director of men's football.

"Our situation remains precarious. The performances shown in recent weeks do not give us confidence that we can turn things around with the current set-up. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start."

Eta pointed to the challenges she faces, with Union seven points ahead of St Pauli, who sit in the relegation play-off spot.

"Given the points gap in the lower half of the table, our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure," she said.

"I am delighted the club has entrusted me with this challenging task. One of Union's strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations.

"I am convinced that we will secure the crucial points."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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