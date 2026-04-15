Union Berlin make history by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as Bundesliga’s first female head coach

German Bundesliga club Union Berlin has made history by appointing Marie-Louise Eta as their head coach, meaning she becomes the first female to be given the top job at a men’s team in one of Europe’s five biggest leagues.

The 34-year-old is a former professional player who was previously the coach of Union’s Under-19s. She was appointed late on Saturday, following the dismissal of Steffen Baumgart, after a 3-1 loss to bottom club Heidenheim.

Eta is due to take over Union’s women’s team in the summer. She has been appointed as head coach of the men’s side until the end of the season.

“Given the points gap in the lower half of the table, our place in the Bundesliga is not yet secure,” she said following the announcement.

“I am delighted that the club has entrusted me with this challenging task. One of Union’s strengths has always been, and remains, the ability to pull together in such situations. And, of course, I am convinced we will secure the crucial points with the team.”

It is not the first time Eta and Union have made history. In January 2024, while serving as an assistant coach to Nenad Bjelica, she became the first woman to take charge of a men’s team in the Bundesliga, when she deputised for him during a three-game suspension.

Eta has been coaching since her playing career ended prematurely, aged 26. Previously the captain of Werder Bremen’s Frauen Bundesliga side, she was appointed coach of their U15 boys’ team following her retirement in 2018.

She also served as an assistant coach for the German Women’s national team before joining Union in 2023, where she became assistant coach of the club’s U19 men’s side with Marco Grote.

After first-team coach Urs Fischer was dismissed in November 2023, Grote was placed in interim charge for three games, with Eta as his assistant, prior to Bjelica’s appointment.

Horst Heldt, Union’s sporting director, explained the decision in a statement published on Saturday night.

“We have had a hugely disappointing second half of the season so far and will not allow ourselves to be blinded by our league position,” he said. “Our situation remains precarious, and we urgently need points to secure our place in the league. Two wins from 14 matches since the winter break,k and the performances shown in recent weeks do not give us the confidence that we can still turn things around with the current setup. We have therefore decided to make a fresh start.

“I am delighted that Marie-Louise Eta has agreed to take on this role on an interim basis before becoming head coach of the women’s professional team in the summer as planned.”

Union are 11th out of 18 teams in the Bundesliga, having won only two games in 2026, and are seven points above the relegation play-off place. Eta’s first game in charge will be at home to Wolfsburg on Saturday. Her Union side will also face RB Leipzig, Koln, Mainz and Augsburg during their final five matches.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.