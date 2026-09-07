Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display

Audio By Carbonatix
French-born Ghanaian defender Beres Owusu was named Man of the Match after an impressive performance in Grazer AK’s goalless draw against Wolfsberger in the Austrian Bundesliga.
The 22-year-old centre-back produced a commanding display at the heart of the Grazer AK defence, helping his side secure a clean sheet in a tightly contested encounter.
Owusu was particularly impressive in his defensive duties, recording nine defensive actions throughout the game.
He won three of his four tackles, made two clearances and completed seven recoveries.
The robust defender also won five of seven ground duels and one of two aerial duels, while he was not dribbled past during the match.
His composed performance helped Grazer AK keep Wolfsberger at bay and earn a valuable point from the encounter.
Owusu has been gradually establishing himself as an important figure for the Austrian side, with his latest display further highlighting his defensive qualities.
The defender has also made his intentions clear regarding his international future.
In March, Owusu declared his desire to represent Ghana at senior international level, making him a player to watch as the Black Stars continue to assess options for the future.
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