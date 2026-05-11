“I’m ready to represent Ghana” – Grazer AK defender Beres Owusu eyes Black Stars call-up

Grazer AK defender Beres Owusu has expressed his desire to represent Ghana at senior international level, describing the opportunity to wear the Black Stars jersey as an honour for both himself and his family.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who was born in France to Ghanaian parents, says representing Ghana has always been part of his ambitions despite growing up in Europe.

Speaking in an interview with JoySports, Owusu said his immediate focus remains performing consistently for his Austrian Bundesliga side while keeping the dream of a Black Stars call-up alive.

“Representing Ghana is something I will take very seriously because it will be an honour for my family and me; both of my parents are from Ghana, so now I am focused on performing well at my club, of course, it’s a goal in my mind,” he said.

The defender added that he is ready to commit to Ghana whenever the opportunity presents itself.

“If the opportunity comes, I am ready to represent Ghana,” he added.

Owusu has quietly established himself as an important figure for Grazer AK during the 2025/26 Austrian Bundesliga campaign.

His performances have been backed by impressive numbers, ranking first in the team for pass accuracy (78%) and accurate long balls (4.0), while placing second in interceptions (1.3) and clearances (5.2).

The defender’s comments are likely to spark interest among Ghanaian football fans as the Black Stars continue to monitor foreign-born talents eligible to represent the country.

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