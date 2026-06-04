Finance Ministry releases 85% of Agriculture Ministry’s 2026 Budget

Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem

The Ministry of Finance has released GH¢1.677 billion to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in 2026, representing 85% of the ministry’s approved budget for Goods and Services and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX).

The disclosure was made by Deputy Minister for Finance Thomas Nyarko Ampem during the launch of Ghana’s National Pact for Agricultural Transformation, Food Security, and Employment (AgriConnect Compact) on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

The announcement directly challenges claims that the Ministry of Finance has failed to provide adequate funding to key ministries and state institutions.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Nyarko Ampem said President Mahama’s administration is matching its agricultural transformation agenda with substantial financial commitments and targeted investments.

According to him, the government’s commitment to agriculture is evident in a number of flagship programmes being implemented under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

He added that the government’s vision for agriculture extends beyond increasing production to transforming the entire agricultural value chain, improving food security, creating jobs, and strengthening economic growth.

To support this agenda, he announced that significant resources had already been released by the Ministry of Finance to fund critical interventions across the sector.

“I am pleased to confirm that we have released GH¢1.677 billion, representing 85% of the approved 2026 Budget for Goods and Services and Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture,” he stated.

Providing a breakdown of the releases, Mr. Nyarko Ampem disclosed that:

* GH¢581.4 million has been released for the establishment of 50 Farmer Service Centres across the country to support mechanisation and improve productivity.

* GH¢110 million has been released for irrigation infrastructure projects to expand year-round farming and reduce dependence on rainfall.

* GH¢515.3 million has been released for the supply of fertilisers and certified seeds to farmers to boost crop yields and food production.

* GH¢244.9 million has been released for the Poultry Farm-to-Table Project (Nkoko Nkitinkiti) to support the growth of the poultry industry.

* GH¢200 million has been released for the National Food Buffer Stock Company to address longstanding challenges in the storage, distribution, and trading of agricultural produce.

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