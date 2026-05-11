“Wearing the Black Stars jersey will be a dream come true” – Beres Owusu

Austrian Bundesliga defender Beres Owusu says representing Ghana would mean more than football, describing it as a symbol of pride, culture and identity.

The Grazer AK centre-back, born in France to Ghanaian parents, says his upbringing ensured he remained deeply connected to Ghana despite spending his early years abroad.

Speaking to JoySports journalist Joseph Ayinga-Walter, Owusu revealed that wearing the Black Stars jersey has been a dream he has carried since childhood.

“For me, it will mean a lot, it’s not just about the football, it will be about the pride and the culture,” he said.

“I grew up with Ghanaian education because of my parents, so wearing the Black Stars jersey represents the whole nation so for me it will be a dream come true.”

Owusu further disclosed that his allegiance to Ghana has never been in doubt.

“Even though I was born in France, it’s been something I knew since childhood that if I’m to play for the national team, it will be Ghana,” he added.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a steady rise in Austria, emerging as one of Grazer AK’s dependable defenders in the ongoing campaign.

With Ghana continuing to strengthen its player pool, Owusu’s public declaration of commitment could place him among the names to watch in the future.

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