Football

French-born Ghanaian defender Beres Owusu impresses in Grazer AK draw

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  20 April 2026 6:08pm
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French-born Ghanaian defender Beres Owusu delivered another assured performance for Grazer AK in their 1-1 draw against SV Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old centre-back played the full 90 minutes, producing a composed and disciplined display at the heart of defence as Grazer AK held firm to secure a valuable point in a tightly contested fixture.

Owusu, who is of Ghanaian descent, has been a consistent figure for his side this season. He has now made 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and picking up six yellow cards — a reflection of his aggressive yet committed defensive approach.

Currently on loan from AS Saint-Étienne, the young defender has steadily grown in confidence, earning regular minutes with his assured performances. His ability to read the game, win duels, and maintain composure under pressure has made him a key component of Grazer AK’s backline.

Reports in recent weeks have also linked Owusu with a potential move to Belgian giants RSC Anderlecht, highlighting the growing attention his performances are attracting beyond Austria.

Grazer AK showed resilience throughout the match against SV Ried, and Owusu’s presence at the back proved crucial in ensuring his side left with a share of the spoil

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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