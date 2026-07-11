Gideon Mensah joins FC Koln on two-year deal

Ghana international Gideon Mensah has completed a move to German side FC Koln.

The Black Stars defender joins the Bundesliga side on a two-year deal which will see him stay at the club until June 2028.

Mensah’s moves to Germany comes after his contract with French Ligue 1 side Auxerre came to an end following the completion of the 2025/26 season.

The left-back had been with Auxerre for the last four years and was a mainstay in the team before his contract expired.

The former WAFA defender was one of the best performing players for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup where he featured in all games as Ghana bowed out in the Round of 32.

Mensah completed his medical and agreed personal terms with the club earlier this weekend before jetting off to Germany to complete the deal.

The Ghanaian will be hoping to help the German side improve their 14th-place finish last season in the top flight.

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