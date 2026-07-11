Gideon Mensah joins FC Koln on two-year deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana international Gideon Mensah has completed a move to German side FC Koln.
The Black Stars defender joins the Bundesliga side on a two-year deal which will see him stay at the club until June 2028.
Mensah’s moves to Germany comes after his contract with French Ligue 1 side Auxerre came to an end following the completion of the 2025/26 season.
The left-back had been with Auxerre for the last four years and was a mainstay in the team before his contract expired.
The former WAFA defender was one of the best performing players for the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup where he featured in all games as Ghana bowed out in the Round of 32.
Mensah completed his medical and agreed personal terms with the club earlier this weekend before jetting off to Germany to complete the deal.
The Ghanaian will be hoping to help the German side improve their 14th-place finish last season in the top flight.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
24 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
27 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
33 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
34 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
38 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
51 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
56 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
2 hours
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
2 hours
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours