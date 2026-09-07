US envoys ‘very encouraged’ after peace talks in Russia and Ukraine

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United States special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, held high-level discussions in Moscow and Kyiv over the weekend, meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The diplomatic push aims to restart negotiations and bring an end to the ongoing conflict, now in its fifth year. Although no immediate breakthroughs were announced, the delegations focused on laying the groundwork for future diplomatic tracks.
Diplomatic Outreach in Moscow and Kyiv
Witkoff and Kushner travelled to the Ukrainian capital by train on Sunday following discussions at the Kremlin with Putin. Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Witkoff described the engagement as substantive and important, stating, "We are very encouraged." Kushner underscored that President Trump was very determined to see an end to this war. Following the talks, Witkoff added, "We're confident that there'll be a good resolution here," noting that the delegation had made a lot of progress in Moscow.
The U.S. representatives met with Putin for a three-hour session on Saturday, which included dinner at the Kremlin. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov characterised the meeting as substantive, constructive, extremely frank, and trusting. Putin praised the U.S. delegation, telling them, "I would like to say that working with you is a comfortable experience for us, and we certainly place a high level of trust in you throughout this process." Witkoff reciprocated the warm tone during the session, telling the Russian leader that when they retire, they would have all these incredible stories and incredible memories, and yours will be right at the top of it all.
Trilateral Framework and European Involvement
The U.S. team is pushing to revive a trilateral negotiation structure involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. Kushner explained the rationale behind this format, noting that everyone was speaking, you know, in Russian to each other and really discussing these issues in a very actually friendly manner, all in Russian. He added that the U.S. had spoken with both parties about this idea, adding that hopefully we'll have progress on that very soon.
Zelenskyy supported the concept while emphasising broader regional coordination, stating that we must do everything possible to ensure that trilateral meetings take place – or trilateral meetings plus our European partners. We'll see what Russia agrees to. Sunday's schedule included subsequent discussions involving representatives from the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. Officials confirmed that delegations from Ukraine, Europe, and America would meet again in the near future to maintain momentum.
Security Realities and Winter Outlook
The diplomatic mission unfolded against a backdrop of intensified military activity. Russia and Ukraine agreed to a temporary 72-hour halt on aerial strikes targeting their respective capitals to facilitate the visit. However, fighting persisted across other regions, resulting in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.
Zelenskyy pointed to critical defence vulnerabilities, particularly a shortage of American-made interceptor missiles needed to protect energy infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the U.S. side will increase production volumes of Patriot anti-ballistic missiles next year, which Ukraine is counting on to defend the country. Acknowledging the protracted nature of the conflict, Zelenskyy noted that the war is likely to continue into the winter months. Pope Leo XIV addressed the diplomatic developments during his weekly Sunday Angelus prayer, expressing hope that the talks would bear concrete fruit and open space for diplomacy while appealing for an end to the violence.
As international monitors assess the fragility of the weekend truce, the ultimate trajectory of these diplomatic manoeuvres will depend on whether both Moscow and Kyiv are willing to bridge fundamental gaps regarding territorial integrity and security architecture.
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