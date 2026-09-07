World Literacy Day: Literacy doesn’t develop in isolation – JustED Foundation

A preliminary assessment by JustED, an educational foundation, has found that a significant number of communities in Ghana continue to experience low literacy rates, despite educational interventions over the years.

Their investigations revealed that while school enrollment is high in communities like Achinakrom and Donyina (Ashanti Region) and Akurafu (Western North Region), access to reading materials remains a major hurdle.

At the Donyina and Akurafu M/A Primary, for instance, the assessment found that there were no libraries at the students’ disposal for the acquisition of textbooks, and educators lacked adequate reading materials to teach the students.

According to the foundation, these findings piqued a rather important question on how children are expected to develop a culture of reading when opportunities to interact with books remain limited.

Founder & Executive Director of JustED Foundation, Sabina Mensah, emphasizes that the tackling literacy rate must be collective, involving all stakeholders.

She noted that literacy should not be treated as an isolated skill, but as a gateway to health, financial, environmental, and civic urgency.

“The responsibility cannot fall only on students or teachers. One of the lessons emerging from our work is that literacy challenges rarely exist on their own. A child may struggle with reading while also living in a household experiencing financial difficulty."

"Another may miss school because of household responsibilities. A girl may have to navigate challenges related to menstrual health,” she noted.

“Literacy must therefore be understood as an issue of educational equity. Children facing financial, social or material barriers may require targeted assistance to participate consistently in school and benefit fully from their education," she added.

With students lacking adequate textbook sets and aids, as they continue to face strict limits on interacting with books outside classroom hours, JustEd Foundation implemented a community-led model focused on sustained support.

This sustained support was given through the creation of JustEd Scholars Club, which provided students with a structured and guided teaching system that complemented the main activities of the school curriculum.

Other initiatives such as organisation of willing teachers in various communities to train them effectively in aiding students in building the necessary reading skills to improve literacy.

According to UNESCO, 42% of primary students globally do not achieve minimum reading proficiency, while 225 million youth and adults in sub-Saharan Africa lack basic literacy skills.

JustEd Foundation’s commitment to its belief in helping students learn without barriers is reflected in their operations and initiatives, especially those carried out in celebration of the 60th World Literacy Day.

The 60th International Literacy Day on September 8, 2026, is on the theme: "Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity".

By transforming passive enrollment into active comprehension, JustEd Foundation is building a sustainable learning ecosystem across rural Ghana.

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