New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027

Audio By Carbonatix
The government is set to introduce a new cost-sharing framework and graduated tariff-support mechanism for broadcasters on Ghana’s National Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform from January 2027.
Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George announced the planned changes during the Government Accountability Series at Jubilee House in Accra.
He said the new arrangements followed a comprehensive review of the National DTT platform completed in July.
According to the Minister, a committee established as part of the review recommended the new framework to help reduce the financial burden on qualifying broadcasters while maintaining the government’s universal access obligations.
Mr George said the new mechanism would complement the existing subsidised national tariff of US$7,000 per channel per month, which applies during the initial years of implementation.
The new arrangements are scheduled to take effect from January 2027.
He said the framework was intended to provide a more sustainable financing model for the DTT platform while protecting the public’s access to information.
The Minister said the tariff-support mechanism would seek to balance the cost of operating the national digital television platform with the need to ensure that broadcasters can continue to reach audiences across the country.
The government also has a universal access obligation to ensure that digital television services remain accessible to the wider population.
Mr George said the new arrangements would therefore ease the burden on qualifying broadcasters while safeguarding the public’s right to information.
Further details on the specific tariff levels and how the graduated support mechanism will operate are expected as the government prepares for implementation in January 2027.
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