Dean Hayes Memorial International Championship set for Accra on Saturday

Accra will host some of Ghana's top track and field athletes on Saturday, June 20, as the Dean Hayes Memorial International Championship takes place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

The one-day competition has been designated by Ghana Athletics as part of the National Championships and is expected to attract leading local athletes as well as invited international competitors.

Beyond determining national champions, the championship will serve as the final local qualification opportunity for athletes seeking selection to represent Ghana at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, and the World Athletics U20 Championships.

Competition is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will feature a full programme of track and field events.

Athletes who have earned invitations through their performances during the domestic season will compete for national honours while chasing qualification standards and selection benchmarks for international competitions.

According to organisers, performances recorded at the championship will be considered in the final selection of Ghana's teams for major international events later this year.

The event will also feature secondary school relay races, including the Under-18 and Under-20 boys' and girls' 4x100m relay championships.

The races are expected to provide a platform for emerging athletes to showcase their talents before a national audience.

Another highlight of the competition will be the Greater Accra Senior High School Bragging Rights Relay, which will bring together eight selected schools from the region.

The event is expected to renew traditional rivalries among participating schools and add excitement to the programme.

The championship is held in memory of Dean Hayes, the renowned athletics coach who died in 2022 at the age of 85.

Hayes spent 56 years leading the track and field programme at Middle Tennessee State University in the United States and played a significant role in the development of several Ghanaian athletes.

Ghana Athletics said the competition honours Hayes' contribution to the sport and his longstanding relationship with the country's athletics community.

Organisers expect the championship to attract athletics enthusiasts from across the country as athletes make a final push for places on Ghana's national teams for international competitions in 2026.

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