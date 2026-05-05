President Mahama, Krobos commend Terlabi for facilitating upgrade of Odumase Krobo Police Command

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama and residents of Krobo have commended the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, for facilitating the upgrade of the Odumase Krobo Police Command to divisional status.
The upgraded facility, which now houses the divisional command offices, was developed through the refurbishment of a former community centre, with contributions from several stakeholders.
At the commissioning ceremony, President Mahama specifically praised the MP for his role in the project.
“Let me take the opportunity to thank the MP for the area, the Honourable Terlabi and his team for the cooperation and the hard work that has gone into rehabilitating this edifice,” he said.
Residents who attended the event applauded the President’s remarks, with many also commending the MP for what they described as improved development and security presence in the area.
One resident, Tetteh Padi, praised the MP’s collaboration with traditional leaders in driving development projects within the constituency.
He said the MP has remained consistent in prioritising the welfare of residents and working closely with community leadership to initiate development.
President Mahama also commissioned the Divisional Police Headquarters at Laasi in Krobo Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.
The facility is intended to strengthen security infrastructure and enhance policing capacity across the municipality and surrounding communities.
As part of the commissioning, the President donated a pickup vehicle and two motorcycles to support operational efficiency and law enforcement activities.
He said the project represents more than a physical structure, describing it as a step towards strengthening institutional capacity and improving national security.
President Mahama further stressed that security remains central to national development, noting that without peace and stability, economic and social progress cannot be sustained.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the operational capacity of the Ghana Police Service and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.
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