REGSEC sets April 28–30 demolition exercise at Sakumo Ramsar site

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has scheduled a renewed demolition exercise at the Sakumo Ramsar Site within the Tema West enclave, as authorities step up efforts to safeguard the fragile wetland ecosystem.

The operation, set to run from Tuesday, April 28 to Thursday, April 30, forms part of ongoing measures to address increasing encroachment and environmental degradation in the protected area.

Addressing the first meeting of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council for 2026 on April 26, Regional Minister Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo revealed that the wetland has significantly shrunk over the years due to illegal construction, indiscriminate waste disposal and rapid urban expansion.

“REGSEC will support the Forestry Commission and the Tema West Municipal Assembly to undertake a demolition exercise to remove unauthorised structures within the core zone of Ramsar Site and other Ramsar sites, hopefully next week. So next week there will be another demolition exercise within Tema and other areas,” she said.

She warned that authorities would not relent in enforcing regulations aimed at protecting the Ramsar sites, urging developers and land users to comply with environmental laws.

“Accordingly, I wish to send a clear warning to all developers and prospective land users to strictly refrain from any form of activities within the Sakumo Ramsar Site and other Ramsar sites,” she added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.