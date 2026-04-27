Ghana condemns Mali terror attacks, advises traders to suspend travel

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned the recent coordinated terrorist attacks in Mali over the weekend, which reportedly resulted in the death of Mali’s Defence Minister, General Sadio Camara, and has advised Ghanaian traders and drivers to suspend travel to the country until further notice.

In a statement issued on Sunday, April 27, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Mali following the deadly assaults on multiple military installations, including sites in the capital, Bamako.

“Violent extremism must have no place in our world, and we must step up collective efforts to end this horror,” the government said.

The attacks, which targeted several strategic locations, are reported to have left multiple casualties, including senior military officials and civilians. General Camara, a central figure in Mali’s military leadership, is said to have been among those killed.

The development marks one of the most significant security incidents in the Sahel region in recent months, where extremist groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS continue to operate amid political instability.

In response to the deteriorating security situation, the Foreign Ministry has specifically advised Ghanaian traders and transport operators who regularly travel along the Mali route to suspend their activities for now.

“As the Government of Mali takes necessary actions to control the situation, Ghanaian traders and drivers who ply the route for trading activities are advised to suspend movements until further notice,” the statement noted.

The ministry also urged Ghanaians already residing in Mali to exercise heightened caution, avoid unnecessary movements, and remain in close contact with the Ghanaian Embassy in Bamako.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that it is closely monitoring developments in Mali and working with local authorities to ensure the safety of Ghanaian nationals.

It added that updates will be provided as the situation evolves and conditions become safe enough for the resumption of cross-border commercial activities.

The government further reiterated its commitment to the protection of Ghanaian citizens abroad, stating that “their security, safety and well-being remain paramount.”

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