Travel with confidence: What to know when flying Delta this summer

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Delta is helping SkyMiles Members and customers stay ahead at every stage of the journey. Whether you’re new to Delta or a Million Miler™, read on for how to get the most from your Delta journey this summer — from app features that simplify the day-of experience to onboard entertainment through Delta Sync and smart tools that have your back when plans change.

If you’re not already a SkyMiles Member, consider joining for free before your next trip – it’s the easiest way to access tools and benefits designed to make your day-of travel easier.

What to know before you go

It starts with the app: The Delta app streamlines your day-of travel, from check-in to real-time updates, so you can move through your journey with confidence and manage it all in one place. Last year, more than 97% of Delta’s most loyal customers—Platinum Medallions and higher-- used the app when traveling, and feedback shows that customers who use the app consistently report higher satisfaction than those who don’t.

Pro tip: Check in on the app before arrival at the airport and enjoy access to expedited App Bag Drop lanes, now available at 20 airports, including all Delta hubs.

Complete travel requirements ahead of time

Traveling internationally? You can scan and save your passport and upload US/CAN residency cards directly in the app before check-in, saving you time and hassle at the airport.

Plus, see personalized travel requirements for your destination (e.g., visas or new entry requirements) right in the app—so there’s less guesswork for international itineraries.

Opt in to TSA PreCheck® Touchless ID

Now live at more than 60 airports, Touchless ID lets eligible SkyMiles Members move through bag drop and security without showing a physical ID, saving time pre-security. With your passport scanned and saved to your profile, you can also add your Known Traveler Number (KTN) to your SkyMiles profile in the Delta app, which allows you to opt in to Touchless ID for your current and future trips.

Need quick details about your trip? Delta Concierge, the AI-powered in-app assistant exclusively for SkyMiles® Members, is currently available to select eligible app users, and will roll out to all eligible customers by the end of summer. Delta Concierge, currently in Beta, supports you with every use, surfacing quick answers to questions about your trip, SkyMiles status and more. Recent updates allow you to cancel your flight with ease, should your plans change. Plus, if your flight is impacted by weather or other operational changes, Delta Concierge will serve up alternative options and help you easily select a different flight.

Time out: Managing your travel when unexpected delays occur

More options when plans change: When travel doesn’t go as planned, the app keeps you in the driver’s seat. Customers can rebook eligible flights directly through the app, including nearby airports, and list themselves standby for earlier flights. Coming later this summer, expanded standby options will be available for customers with flexibility to travel to select nearby locations (e.g., JFK instead of EWR). Customers who take advantage of the standby option in the app will be assigned as soon as a seat opens up, confirming their travel plans that much sooner.

Coming later this summer, Delta will notify customers sooner when weather forecasts show potential to disrupt itineraries, helping them understand their options and change or cancel flights, when eligible.

Need assistance at the airport? Delta continues making it easier to access support. In our domestic hubs, customers visiting an airport “Need Help” Center can scan a single QR code to join a virtual queue, choosing the concourse or service desk where they’d like assistance – all from their phone. Once scanned, customers wait their turn, without having to stand in a physical line. When an agent is available, customers will be notified to proceed to the counter.

Digital support options to quickly resolve questions or travel needs include using the app to rebook as well as guidance from Delta Concierge. Plus, when needed, Delta’s Reservations and Care team is only a message or call away.

In the air: Personalized entertainment offers, treats and more onboard

Once onboard, Delta’s industry-leading connectivity and signature customer service take center stage.

Connectivity powering choice and discovery

SkyMiles Members can access fast, free Wi‑Fi presented by T‑Mobile on more than 1,200 aircraft—more than any other U.S. airline. That connectivity powers Delta Sync, the onboard digital experience where customers can browse, watch and stream while in flight.

Think of it as Delta’s onboard portal—your gateway to personalized entertainment offers and more. You can access Delta Sync in two ways: through Delta Sync Wi‑Fi on your phone, tablet or laptop, or on the Delta Sync seatback screen in front of you (now on 475 aircraft). Delta Sync seatback makes your seatback screen feel more like your smart TV – log on to get tailored entertainment recommendations, persistent content preferences and favorites, real-time trip updates like connecting gate information, and more.

Delta Sync offers a world partner offers and experiences to explore – including its newest addition, FOX One, the official English streaming platform of FIFA World Cup 2026™, where fans can experience all 104 matches in 4K throughout the tournament. Discover new favorites (or settle in with comforting classics) through Delta Sync partners and curated onboard content. Plus, partnerships don’t expire when you land: Enjoy 24-hour access to platforms like FOX One, Paramount+, Crunchyroll and The New York Times to keep watching, playing, reading and discovering when you reach your destination.

Big flavor, bigger reach: Expanded snack service on more flights

Sweet or salty? Whatever your preference, Delta’s onboard snack selection is available to satisfy your in-flight cravings. As of May 19, more flights than ever offer full snack and beverage service— including fan-favorites like Cheez-It® Original Baked Snack Crackers, MadeGood® Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars, SunChips® Garden Salsa Flavored Whole Grain Snacks and the ever-popular Lotus Biscoff® Cookies, paired with a full range of Coca-Cola products or premium options like Tito’s ® Handmade Vodka — bringing an upgraded experience to about 600 daily flights across Delta’s network. That means more customers traveling in Delta Comfort and Delta Main on flights 350 miles and above can expect the full-service experience.

Touchdown: navigating arrival and connections

Grab your bags: If you checked a bag, you can track its location through the app for easy pick-up.

Did you know? More than 99% of Delta customers arrive with their bag. When bags are delayed, they typically arrive on the very next flight.

Flying from Seoul? For Delta and Korean Air customers flying from Seoul (ICN) through Atlanta, Minneapolis or Detroit airports, Delta’s seamless baggage transfer can save up to 25 minutes by eliminating the need to re-check bags mid-journey, automatically moving checked luggage between flights so customers can focus on their connection – not their bags. This will soon roll out to customers flying from ICN through Los Angeles and Seattle.

For Delta and Korean Air customers flying from Seoul (ICN) through Atlanta, Minneapolis or Detroit airports, can save up to 25 minutes by eliminating the need to re-check bags mid-journey, automatically moving checked luggage between flights so customers can focus on their connection – not their bags. This will soon roll out to customers flying from ICN through Los Angeles and Seattle. Taking a trip from London? Customers connecting in Atlanta from London Heathrow (LHR) can skip the bag recheck and redundant TSA screenings, proceeding directly to their connecting gate after clearing customs, saving up to 45 minutes.

Catch a ride: SkyMiles Members can visit delta.com/uber to link their SkyMiles and Uber accounts and automatically earn miles on eligible rides and orders, including: 3 miles per eligible dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips, 2 miles per eligible dollar spent on premium rides such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black and 1 mile per eligible dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports).

Tap into more SkyMiles benefits: Even after you land, your SkyMiles Membership continues to deliver value – supporting you across your journey and helping you earn toward future trips.

From planning in the Delta app to staying flexible when the unexpected pops up, Delta is continuing to invest in tools that help customers feel more prepared and more in control—on the ground and in the air.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.