National | Regional

Aboabo station traders in Kumasi threaten tax boycott over persistent flooding

Source: Joseph Obeng  
  15 April 2026 9:02am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Traders at Aboabo station, popularly known as ‘Bodey’ in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, have threatened to boycott the payment of taxes, citing neglect by authorities over persistent flooding in the area.

According to the traders, their shops are inundated during every downpour, resulting in the destruction of goods and posing serious risks to their lives and livelihoods.

Some affected traders, who spoke to Adom News reporter, Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, attributed the flooding to an abandoned culvert bridge project by a contractor working on the Kejetia phase two development.

They are therefore calling on the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi Metro Assembly to urgently intervene before the situation escalates.

“Whenever it rains, all our shops are flooded beyond control. Goods worth millions of cedis are destroyed, yet no one comes to our aid. We will stop paying taxes if authorities fail to support us,” they lamented.

The queen mother of the market, Ohemaa Mercy, recounted several instances where traders were nearly swept away during heavy rains.

“Authorities relocated us here temporarily for the construction of phase two of the Central Market, but we are no longer being prioritised. Our lives are at risk, yet we continue to pay taxes every day. Why?” she questioned.

She called on relevant authorities to act swiftly, warning that failure to address their concerns would compel traders to boycott tax payments.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group