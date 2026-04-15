Aboabo station traders in Kumasi threaten tax boycott over persistent flooding

Audio By Carbonatix
Traders at Aboabo station, popularly known as ‘Bodey’ in Kumasi in the Ashanti region, have threatened to boycott the payment of taxes, citing neglect by authorities over persistent flooding in the area.
According to the traders, their shops are inundated during every downpour, resulting in the destruction of goods and posing serious risks to their lives and livelihoods.
Some affected traders, who spoke to Adom News reporter, Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, attributed the flooding to an abandoned culvert bridge project by a contractor working on the Kejetia phase two development.
They are therefore calling on the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi Metro Assembly to urgently intervene before the situation escalates.
“Whenever it rains, all our shops are flooded beyond control. Goods worth millions of cedis are destroyed, yet no one comes to our aid. We will stop paying taxes if authorities fail to support us,” they lamented.
The queen mother of the market, Ohemaa Mercy, recounted several instances where traders were nearly swept away during heavy rains.
“Authorities relocated us here temporarily for the construction of phase two of the Central Market, but we are no longer being prioritised. Our lives are at risk, yet we continue to pay taxes every day. Why?” she questioned.
She called on relevant authorities to act swiftly, warning that failure to address their concerns would compel traders to boycott tax payments.
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