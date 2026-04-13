Traders declare nationwide strike today over AI Customs valuation system

Image of containers at the port

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has announced a nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, April 13, in protest against the implementation of the Publican AI customs valuation system at Ghana’s ports.

The group argues that the system has introduced excessive automated valuations, leading to a sharp increase in the cost of clearing goods and placing significant financial strain on importers.

Traders say the new approach has made business operations more difficult, with many struggling to cope with what they describe as inflated charges.

TAGG further contends that the valuation process lacks transparency and fairness, resulting in arbitrary pricing of imported goods.

According to the group, dissatisfaction is growing among traders nationwide, with many expressing concern over the unpredictability of charges generated by the AI-driven platform.

As part of the protest, importers, freight forwarders and other stakeholders have been asked to wear red armbands and participate in the strike across all ports and entry points.

Meanwhile, government has defended the Publican AI system, describing it as a crucial reform to protect national revenue and modernise port operations.

Officials point to significant discrepancies in trade declarations between 2020 and 2025, when imports valued at about US$127 billion yielded only US$52 billion in declared customs value.

Authorities believe the system will help curb practices such as undervaluation and misclassification by relying on data-driven assessments rather than manual processes.

Customs officials have also been directed to base their valuations primarily on outputs generated by the AI platform, with strict instructions not to approve figures below system-generated benchmarks.

Government maintains that the rollout followed broad stakeholder consultations and will ultimately enhance efficiency and transparency in trade processes.

General Secretary of TAGG, Nana Poku, speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Sunday, said the strike is intended to draw urgent attention to traders’ concerns.

He warned that the group could escalate its actions if authorities fail to review the system and engage stakeholders on the challenges being raised.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.