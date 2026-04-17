National

Publican AI: Traders suspend strike after talks with government

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  17 April 2026 5:58am
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The Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA), together with freight forwarders and other business groups, has called off its intended industrial action following what it describes as significant concessions secured from the government during high-level discussions.

The decision was reached after a meeting on Thursday, April 16, 2026, between the Joint Business Forum and officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The talks centred on concerns over the implementation of the Publican AI system and its implications for valuation and trade operations.

During the engagement, the business coalition tabled four key demands, including the suspension of the Publican AI system, reinstatement of the previous valuation appeals process with a 24-hour resolution window, full transparency on the system’s operations, and clarity on participation in a proposed multi-party committee.

Government agreed to restore the earlier appeals framework and ensure that all valuation disputes are resolved within 24 hours.

It also committed to expanding the appeals committee from six to twelve members. Both sides further agreed to jointly develop the terms of reference for the multi-party committee on Monday, April 20.

However, officials declined calls to suspend the Publican AI system, maintaining that concerns should instead be addressed through the proposed committee.

Government also resisted demands for full disclosure of the system’s contractual and technical details, although it indicated that trade representatives would be given the opportunity to engage with operators and interrogate the system.

The Joint Business Forum acknowledged that while it remains dissatisfied with some aspects of the outcome, the discussions marked an improvement on earlier engagements.

It emphasised that the suspension of the industrial action is temporary and subject to the outcome of subsequent negotiations, adding that it remains committed to dialogue but will not hesitate to take further action if necessary.

The statement was jointly signed by GUTA, the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG), the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), the Association of Custom House Agents of Ghana (ACHAG), the Customs Brokers Association of Ghana (CUBAG), the Coalition of Importers and Exporters, and the Freight Forwarders Association of Ghana (FFAG).

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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