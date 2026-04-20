Viatris takes erectile dysfunction awareness to Accra streets, urges men to speak up

Audio By Carbonatix
“It’s more common than many people think,” says Arvind Kanda, Head of India & Access Markets at Viatris, as the global healthcare company pushes to break the silence around erectile dysfunction (ED) in Ghana through a street-level public education campaign.
On April 15, 2026, Viatris, through its EmpowerED for Life initiative, moved conversations about ED beyond clinics into some of Accra’s busiest areas, including the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange and the Circle Overpass.
The outreach, led by pharmacist and health advocate Dr George Anagli, engaged everyday Ghanaians in open discussions about a condition often considered too sensitive to talk about publicly.
“We wanted to shift this conversation from the confines of clinics into everyday spaces, because awareness truly begins here,” Mr Kanda said, stressing the need to normalise discussions around men’s sexual health.
He noted that many men continue to struggle in silence, despite the condition affecting not only physical health but also confidence, relationships and emotional well-being.
The campaign involved street interviews with 27 men and women across different age groups, revealing a mix of growing awareness and persistent stigma surrounding erectile dysfunction.
Health experts say this silence is part of a broader challenge in Ghana, where cultural norms often discourage open conversations about sexual health, leading to underreporting and delayed treatment.
Dr Anagli warned that beyond its immediate effects, ED can also be an early sign of more serious conditions, including cardiovascular disease.
“ED is a health condition that deserves genuine attention – not judgment,” he said. “I have witnessed how silence and misinformation delay treatment and contribute to emotional distress.”
Global estimates suggest that more than 320 million men could be affected by erectile dysfunction, with developing regions, including parts of Africa, expected to see the sharpest increases.
One participant in the street interviews, a 32-year-old businessman, shared how his perception of the condition has evolved.
“I’ve realised that ED is far more common than many people think,” he said, adding that increased awareness and encouragement from healthcare professionals had helped him appreciate the importance of seeking help.
The EmpowerED for Life campaign is currently being rolled out across six African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa.
It combines community outreach, digital storytelling and public education, with a focus on four key pillars — awareness, education, engagement and empowerment.
Viatris says the initiative is aimed at encouraging men to seek medical advice early and to rely on accurate information rather than stigma or misinformation.
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