Akatsi South records gains in health, education, revenue mobilisation – MCE

Daniel Dagba, Municipal Chief Executive of Akatsi South

The Akatsi South Municipality has recorded significant progress in health, education, water, sanitation, and infrastructure development under the government’s ‘Resetting Ghana’ agenda, Daniel Dagba, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has said.

He indicated that the Assembly exceeded its 2025 target, achieving GH¢1.64 million against a target of GH¢1.39 million, representing 117.47 per cent performance. He said the Assembly was also on track in 2026, recording a 36.40 per cent performance in the first quarter, with a projected 45.60 per cent increase over the baseline.

Mr Dagba made the disclosure during the second phase of his ‘Accountability Series’, during which he said the Assembly had initiated and completed several projects aimed at improving living standards and expanding access to essential services across various communities.

In the health sector, he said the Assembly had initiated the construction of CHPS compounds and nurses’ accommodation at Zuta and Ahlepedo, as well as the drilling of three mechanised boreholes at Akeve Gui, Gefia, and Dzogadze to improve access to potable water in health facilities.

He added that renovation works on the Wute Health Centre were ongoing, while legacy projects, including the completion of nurses’ accommodation at Wute, a medical consultant bungalow at the Municipal Hospital, and the Asafotsi CHPS compound and nurses’ quarters, had been successfully executed.

On education, Mr Dagba noted the completion of multiple classroom blocks, including a six-unit classroom block at Zuta and three-unit blocks at Alorkpa and Glikpome. He said additional projects such as a two-unit kindergarten block at Dzuepe, and new classroom and ancillary facilities at Duawodome, Akeve Gui, Dzogadze, and Anyiheme were underway.

He said that at Avenor Technical Institute, a two-storey 12-unit classroom block and a six-unit workshop were under construction to enhance technical and vocational training.

The MCE further disclosed that major projects at Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST), including a two-storey dormitory, a three-storey teachers’ bungalow, and a 12-unit toilet facility for girls, were ongoing, while a 306-capacity boys’ dormitory and a two-storey classroom block had been completed as legacy interventions.

In the area of water and sanitation, he said the Assembly had constructed and mechanised 20 boreholes in health facilities and communities to improve water supply and hygiene.

Mr Dagba also highlighted extensive road reshaping works across key routes, including Akatsi township roads, Akatsi–Wuxor, Lume Avete–Kpota–Dzavega–Ohawu, and other feeder roads linking farming communities to markets.

He said a culvert had been constructed between Agapet and Akatsi, through Anyiheme to the bypass and Old Xavi road, to enhance accessibility and reduce flooding.

On security, the MCE noted the completion of a Police Commander’s bungalow as part of efforts to strengthen law enforcement presence in the municipality.

Mr Dagba emphasised that the Accountability Series was designed to promote transparency, track development outcomes, and deepen citizen participation in governance.

He urged residents to support revenue mobilisation efforts by honouring their tax obligations, noting that internally generated funds remained critical for sustaining development projects.

He further called for community ownership of projects, regular maintenance of public facilities, and collaboration between traditional authorities, civil society, and the Assembly to ensure long-term impact.

Mr Dagba reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to inclusive development, adding that future interventions would prioritise youth employment, education, healthcare delivery, and infrastructure expansion across the municipality.

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