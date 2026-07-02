Akatsi South MCE calls for more support as 13 schools receive dual desks

The donation of dual desks to 13 basic schools in the Akatsi South Municipality has renewed calls for stronger public-private partnerships to address the persistent shortage of classroom furniture affecting teaching and learning across the area.

The appeal was made by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akatsi South, Daniel Dagba, during a ceremony to receive the desks donated by Rev. Fr. S/Lt Dorgbetor.

Mr Dagba described the donation as a significant investment in the future of the municipality's children, stressing that quality education begins with providing pupils with a safe, comfortable and dignified learning environment.

He noted that although the municipality has made considerable progress in expanding access to education, many schools continue to face acute shortages of classroom furniture, forcing some pupils to share desks, sit on bare floors or even stand while writing.

According to the MCE, the municipality has 126 pre-schools, 126 primary schools and 79 junior high schools serving thousands of learners. However, the demand for classroom furniture continues to outstrip supply, making support from individuals, organisations and development partners increasingly vital.

Mr Dagba commended Rev. Fr. S/Lt Dorgbetor for demonstrating that improving education is a shared responsibility, adding that government alone cannot meet the growing needs of schools.

He urged headteachers and teachers in the beneficiary schools to ensure the desks are properly maintained so they can serve generations of pupils. He also encouraged parents to support their children's education by ensuring regular school attendance and taking an active interest in their academic progress.

While welcoming the donation, the MCE acknowledged that the municipality continues to face several educational challenges, including inadequate classroom furniture, teacher shortages and infrastructure deficits, particularly in rural communities.

He therefore appealed to corporate organisations, development partners, religious institutions and philanthropists to emulate the gesture by supporting schools with furniture, textbooks, ICT equipment and improved infrastructure.

According to him, such partnerships are critical to achieving inclusive and quality education in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Addressing the pupils, Mr Dagba said the donation reflected society's confidence in their potential and urged them to take good care of the desks, respect their teachers and remain committed to their studies.

He encouraged them to remember the generosity shown to them and, when they become successful professionals and leaders, to extend similar support to future generations.

Concluding his remarks, the MCE expressed the gratitude of the people of Akatsi South to Rev. Fr. S/Lt Dorgbetor, describing the donation as "a seed sown in fertile soil" that would help nurture educated, responsible and empowered citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to the development of the municipality and the nation.

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