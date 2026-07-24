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Ghana Gas CEO Judith Adjobah Blay earns Master of Laws degree from University of Nottingham

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi  
  24 July 2026 7:58pm
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The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas), Judith Adjobah Blay, has graduated with a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Public Procurement Law and Policy from the University of Nottingham in England.

The achievement was announced on Friday, 24 July 2026, by the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Richard Kirk-Mensah, who described it as a reflection of Ms Blay's commitment to excellence, lifelong learning and visionary leadership.

"Balancing the demanding responsibilities of leading one of Ghana's foremost strategic energy institutions while pursuing advanced legal studies is truly commendable and inspiring," Mr Kirk-Mensah said in a statement.

He noted that the qualification would further enhance her contribution to corporate governance while serving as an inspiration to professionals across the country by demonstrating that leadership and continuous learning can go hand in hand.

Ms Blay has more than 20 years of experience in Ghana's energy sector and related fields, with expertise in strategic leadership, policy development and sustainable business practices.

Before assuming her current role at Ghana Gas, she served as Deputy Director of Contracts Administration at the Petroleum Commission, Manager of Community Relations at the Commission, and led the establishment and management of the Procurement Department at the Bui Power Authority. She also served as Project Coordinator for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact II at the Ministry of Energy/USAID.

According to the statement, she has overseen multi-million-dollar projects since becoming CEO of Ghana Gas, strengthened regulatory compliance, championed local content development and driven operational excellence and improvements in corporate governance.

An alumna of Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast, Ms Blay is a Chartered Member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS-UK).

She also holds a master's degree in International Transactions from George Mason University in the United States, a Master of Science degree in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and a bachelor's degree in French and Linguistics from the University of Ghana.

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