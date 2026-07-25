Prince Owusu completes four-year move to DAC 1904

Slovak top-flight side DAC 1904 have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Prince Owusu from Azerbaijani club Gabala SC on a four-year contract.

The highly-rated youngster joins the Slovak outfit after beginning his professional career at Gabala, where he signed his first professional contract following his rise through the ranks of Nayan Soccer Academy in Ghana.

Owusu spent several years at the Accra-based academy, establishing himself as one of its brightest prospects. He played a key role in helping the club secure promotion to the Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) Division Two League during the 2024/25 season.

The striker was also prolific in the Ga North Division Three League, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists in 30 appearances, earning a reputation as one of the most exciting young forwards in Ghana's lower-tier football.

EXCL: Slovak top-flight side DAC 1904 have reached an agreement to sign Prince Owusu from Gabala SC.



The highly-rated Ghanaian forward landed in Austria a few hours ago to undergo his medical ahead of completing the move.



Owusu, a product of Nayan Soccer Academy, has also… pic.twitter.com/8NmYz4MaJY — Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) July 24, 2026

His performances were rewarded with call-ups to Ghana's U19 and U20 national teams, further highlighting his potential.

After moving to Azerbaijan to join Gabala, Owusu continued his development in European football before attracting interest from DAC 1904.

The Slovak club have now secured his services on a four-year contract, with the move representing another important milestone in the young forward's career.

Owusu will be aiming to establish himself in the Niké Liga as he continues his development and seeks to fulfil his potential in European football.

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