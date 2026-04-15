Football

Asante Kotoko apologise for ‘disappointing’ form, vow to hire ‘competent’ coach

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  15 April 2026 10:31am
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Asante Kotoko have apologised to their supporters for their “disappointing performances” in the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupines are on a poor run of form, with two wins from eight matches, including a recent 4-0 defeat inflicted by league leaders Medeama SC.

As a result, Kotoko have dropped to sixth on the table and are now 10 points off the top spot, with interim coach Prince Owusu describing their title chances as “impossible” to catch the Tarkwa-based side.

Prince took over temporarily following the resignation of Karim Zito, who also managed just one win in his final six matches.

“We fully understand the expectations that come with representing this great club,” the club said in a statement posted on social media.

“The Board is actively working to appoint a competent substantive head coach whose philosophy aligns with the long-term ambitions of the club.”

“We continue to sincerely apologise for the disappointing performances in recent matches.”

Kotoko will have to wait until the first week of May to bounce back in their next fixture against Dreams FC.

The Kumasi-based club will not feature this week following the withdrawal of Hohoe United.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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