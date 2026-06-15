Partey visa ban: We are racing against time – Ablakwa reveals barely 48hrs to Ghana’s opener

Ablakwa and Partey

The government of Ghana has intensified high-level diplomatic engagements with Canada in a race against time to secure entry clearance for Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of Ghana’s opening match against Panama at the FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed on Monday, June 15, that the government was actively pursuing multiple diplomatic channels to persuade Canadian authorities to review their decision to deny the Black Stars talisman.

Speaking at a media engagement, Mr Ablakwa confirmed that he had personally held discussions with Canada’s Minister for Global Affairs, Anita Anand, as efforts continued to resolve the matter before Ghana’s crucial Group-stage encounter.

“I can confirm to you that the Government of Ghana continues to engage diplomatically with Canadian authorities,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

“Only yesterday I held a telephone conversation with my counterpart, the Minister for Global Affairs Canada, Her Excellency Anita Anand, and we had a very frank, honest and cordial discussion.”

The minister said Ghana viewed the development as unfortunate and had formally communicated its concerns to the Canadian government while respecting Canada's sovereign right to determine who enters its territory.

“We take the view that the decision was high-handed and was rather unfortunate, and we are appealing to the Government of Canada to review their decision,” he said.

The visa denial stems from criminal charges currently pending against Partey in the United Kingdom. Canadian immigration authorities reportedly relied on those charges in refusing the player entry into the country, despite the fact that no conviction has been secured against him.

Mr Ablakwa argued that the circumstances surrounding Partey’s intended visit to Canada made the situation exceptional.

“Thomas Partey was not entering Canada on a frolic of his own. He's the Deputy Captain of our national team; he adorns our national colours; he wears Ghana's jacket, and he was going to carry out an assignment on our behalf, on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana,” he explained.

The minister stressed that Ghana's intervention was motivated by the player's role as a representative of the nation rather than purely personal considerations.

According to him, the government was relying heavily on the longstanding diplomatic ties between Ghana and Canada, which span more than a century.

“We hold Canada in high esteem and we know that they have enormous respect for us as well. Our bilateral relations have been growing in leaps and bounds, and we do not want this matter, the inadmissibility of Thomas Partey, to undermine our relations,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that Ghana was exploring additional avenues beyond direct diplomatic engagements but declined to disclose details.

“We are utilising the diplomatic path, engaging actively behind closed doors, and we also are adopting other pathways, which at this point I do not want to divulge,” he stated.

“What I can say is that all strategies are being explored and pursued very actively.”

With barely 48 hours to Ghana's opening fixture, the Foreign Affairs Minister acknowledged the urgency of the situation but expressed optimism that ongoing discussions could yield a breakthrough.

“We know that we are racing against time. It is about 48 hours to go before the match, and we believe that looking at the nature of the engagements, the frequency and the high-level discussions that are going on, we hopefully should have a positive outcome,” he said.

Mr Ablakwa further argued that Canada’s position appeared inconsistent, noting that Partey continues to enjoy freedom of movement in the United Kingdom and other countries despite the pending legal proceedings.

“We are strengthened in our resolve that even in the country where he faces those charges, they continue to issue him visas,” he said.

“He has valid visas to the United Kingdom. He has been issued a valid visa to the United States, and that is why, as we speak, he is part of the Black Stars’ campaign arrangements in the United States of America.”

The minister described it as “quite strange” that Canada had taken a different approach, especially given the widely accepted legal principle that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

The visa controversy has sparked intense public debate in Ghana and internationally, with many football fans expressing concern over the possible impact of Partey’s absence on the Black Stars.

As one of Ghana’s most experienced players and a key figure in the midfield, Partey is expected to play a crucial role in the country’s World Cup campaign.

Mr Ablakwa disclosed that President John Dramani Mahama was personally monitoring developments and had instructed government officials to pursue every legitimate avenue to resolve the matter.

“The Foreign Ministry has not taken this matter lightly; the Government of Ghana is not taking this matter lightly, and on the President’s instruction, we have been working assiduously to ensure that an amicable resolution is reached,” he said.

The minister also sought to boost morale within the national team, urging Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars despite the uncertainty surrounding one of their key players.

“We hope that these challenges will not demoralise the team and will not affect morale, that they will keep their heads up, and know that the entire nation of Ghana is strongly behind them,” he stated.

Interestingly, Mr Ablakwa revealed that Canada’s newly appointed ambassador had presented her credentials to President Mahama earlier in the day, during which the President expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances at the tournament.

“President Mahama told her that the Black Stars will have a nice surprise from Panama,” he disclosed.

As diplomatic efforts intensify, Ghanaian football supporters remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached in time for Partey to join his teammates for the highly anticipated clash against Panama, which marks the Black Stars’ first outing at the World Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.