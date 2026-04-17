Asante Kotoko deny ‘AWOL’ claims as coach Owusu ‘duly sought permission’

Audio By Carbonatix
Asante Kotoko have dismissed claims that interim coach Prince Owusu went AWOL, insisting he had permission to be absent amid growing pressure following the club’s poor run of form.
Owusu has come under intense scrutiny after managing just two wins in eight matches.
The slump has seen the Porcupines drop to sixth on the table, 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC.
The interim coach, who replaced Karim Zito, was absent from Thursday’s training session, sparking speculation that he had fled after alleged threats from supporters.
However, in a statement, the club denied the claims and clarified the situation.
“The club wishes to firmly debunk rumours suggesting that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has left the team’s camp without notice.
“These claims are untrue.
“Prince duly sought permission from management to attend to urgent family matters as he continues to mourn the passing of his beloved mother.
“He is expected to return to Kumasi this morning and any further updates or decisions will be officially communicated in due course.”
Kotoko also confirmed that Owusu will remain in charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.
The Kumasi-based side are scheduled to face Dreams FC in their next league fixture on May 3.
Latest Stories
-
Starmer sacks top Foreign Office official after Mandelson vetting revelations
2 minutes
-
IMF optimistic about Ghana’s post-programme outlook, urges sustained fiscal discipline
23 minutes
-
DVLA impounds 40 vehicles over fake DP stickers at Tema Harbour
24 minutes
-
OSP exists to deliver on corruption fight – Srem-Sai
28 minutes
-
The wind brings dust and death; Experts say northern Ghana’s Meningitis crisis is predictable and preventable
31 minutes
-
IPMC donates computer labs, Starlink devices, incinerators and solar street lights worth GH¢1.6m to GetFund
37 minutes
-
Chinese carmaker patents voice-controlled ‘in-vehicle toilet’
41 minutes
-
Asante Kotoko deny ‘AWOL’ claims as coach Owusu ‘duly sought permission’
55 minutes
-
AG’s office will grant OSP prosecution authorisation on request — Srem Sai
1 hour
-
AG’s Department had no hand in OSP court case — Deputy AG pushes back on “sabotage” narrative
1 hour
-
Adu Kwabena ‘working hard’ to reach Europe’s top five leagues
1 hour
-
Mahama fully committed to fighting corruption – Deputy AG
1 hour
-
AG’s Department can “look good” without prosecuting corruption that’s why OSP matters, says Deputy AG
1 hour
-
Mahama’s gov’t isn’t against OSP – Deputy AG
2 hours
-
Ghanaians building alcohol tolerance through excess drinking – Prof Calys-Tagoe
2 hours