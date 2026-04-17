Football

Asante Kotoko deny ‘AWOL’ claims as coach Owusu ‘duly sought permission’

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  17 April 2026 9:48am
Prince Owusu
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Asante Kotoko have dismissed claims that interim coach Prince Owusu went AWOL, insisting he had permission to be absent amid growing pressure following the club’s poor run of form.

Owusu has come under intense scrutiny after managing just two wins in eight matches.

The slump has seen the Porcupines drop to sixth on the table, 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC.

The interim coach, who replaced Karim Zito, was absent from Thursday’s training session, sparking speculation that he had fled after alleged threats from supporters.

However, in a statement, the club denied the claims and clarified the situation.

“The club wishes to firmly debunk rumours suggesting that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has left the team’s camp without notice.

“These claims are untrue.

“Prince duly sought permission from management to attend to urgent family matters as he continues to mourn the passing of his beloved mother.

“He is expected to return to Kumasi this morning and any further updates or decisions will be officially communicated in due course.”

Kotoko also confirmed that Owusu will remain in charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.

The Kumasi-based side are scheduled to face Dreams FC in their next league fixture on May 3.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group