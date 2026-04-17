Asante Kotoko deny ‘AWOL’ claims as coach Owusu ‘duly sought permission’

Prince Owusu

Asante Kotoko have dismissed claims that interim coach Prince Owusu went AWOL, insisting he had permission to be absent amid growing pressure following the club’s poor run of form.

Owusu has come under intense scrutiny after managing just two wins in eight matches.

The slump has seen the Porcupines drop to sixth on the table, 10 points behind leaders Medeama SC.

The interim coach, who replaced Karim Zito, was absent from Thursday’s training session, sparking speculation that he had fled after alleged threats from supporters.

However, in a statement, the club denied the claims and clarified the situation.

“The club wishes to firmly debunk rumours suggesting that Interim Head Coach Prince Yaw Owusu has left the team’s camp without notice.

“These claims are untrue.

“Prince duly sought permission from management to attend to urgent family matters as he continues to mourn the passing of his beloved mother.

“He is expected to return to Kumasi this morning and any further updates or decisions will be officially communicated in due course.”

Kotoko also confirmed that Owusu will remain in charge of the team until a substantive head coach is appointed.

The Kumasi-based side are scheduled to face Dreams FC in their next league fixture on May 3.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.