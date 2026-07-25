Maritimo target Ghanaian winger Nana Kofi Donkor after impressive season in Georgia

Portuguese club Marítimo have expressed a strong interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Nana Kofi Donkor following his impressive breakthrough campaign in the Georgian top flight.

The 19-year-old winger has emerged as one of the league's most exciting young talents after joining from Ghana in July 2025 before spending the season on loan at Dinamo Tbilisi.

Donkor's fearless attacking style and ability to beat defenders have made him one of the standout young players in Georgia. The right-footed winger, who predominantly operates from the left flank, has developed one of the most aggressive on-ball profiles in the league, consistently taking on defenders and creating opportunities in the final third.

His performances have attracted the attention of Marítimo, who are closely monitoring the teenager as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Portuguese side are understood to be impressed by Donkor's rapid development, with the winger establishing himself as a key figure during his loan spell at Dinamo Tbilisi.

A move to Portugal would represent another significant step in the youngster's career and provide him with the opportunity to continue his development in one of Europe's renowned talent-producing leagues.

Donkor's rise is yet another example of Ghana's growing production line of young players making an impact across Europe, with the teenager now attracting interest after an impressive first full season in professional football.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.